Richard Dean Bollig, Sr., 81, of Grand Junction, CO passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on September 4, 2020. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Theodore & Bertha (Cheatwood) Bollig, his brothers James "Jim" Bollig & Dale Bollig and grandson, Blake Broniste. He is survived by seven children (biological and step), Eugene Bollig, Linda Moore, Richard Bollig, Jr., Jeffrey Bollig, Shawna Bollig, Jamie Scoggin, and Misty Broniste, fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Greeley, CO., on September 14, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m.

