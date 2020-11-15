Richard "Dick" Miner of Greeley passed away on November 10, 2020, surrounded by loving family in his home. Dick was born on May 24, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York to Robert and Mildred (Cross) Miner. He grew up on Long Island, New York, in the town of Lindenhurst. After high school he served in the United States Navy at Port Hueneme, CA and later in Guam. He served in the construction battalion, better known as the Seabees. After the Navy, Dick and his family moved to Middleburg, NY, followed by Brigantine, NJ and then settled in Greeley, CO in 1981. Dick married Mary Murphy Burnett on July 23, 1993 in Greeley. He owned and operated D.M. Builders for over 20 years, building custom homes across the Northern Colorado area. Throughout his life, Dick loved spending time with Mary and being surrounded by family. He enjoyed attending his children's, and later grandchildren's, school and sporting events. Dick will be remembered for being a man of few words. He had a rugged exterior, yet tender heart. He exemplified a strong work ethic which he passed onto his children; a heavy Brooklynn accent which he never lost and a dry sense of humor. He loved deep sea fishing, playing in slot tournaments, traveling, and cheering on the Colorado Rockies. He is survived by his soulmate and loving wife Mary, of Greeley; children, Joan Harrell of New Port Richey, FL, Rich Miner (Lindy) of Greeley, Russell Miner (Michele) of Palm Harbor, FL, Kristy Figg (Rob) of Golden, Robbie Miner (Brook) of Windsor, Kerrie Chacon (Matt) of Fort Collins, Jesse Burnett of Greeley, Ben Burnett (Amber) of Aiken, SC, and Adam Burnett (Lauren) of Greeley; his sister Barbara Rollenhagen (Norm) of Lexington, VA; 16 grandchildren, Danny (Ashley), Brittany (Kyle), Mitchell (Alex), Macey, Russell (Mandi), Jeremy, Carter, Colton, Lexie, Maverick, Madison, Elyse, Kiyah, Sophia, Brooklynne, and Griffyn; & 8 great-grandchildren, Heavenlea, Harminnie, Harleigh, Archer, Madison, Tyler, Mark and Miles; father-in-law, Joe Murphy (Reva), mother-in-law, Lee Murphy; many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor, CO. Friends and family may share condolences and memories at www.adamsoncares.com.

