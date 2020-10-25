Richard Powell

Richard "Dick" Powell, 73 of Evans, Colorado, passed away October 18, 2020. Dick was born July 8, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa to Russ and Mabel Powell. He married Virginia (Giny) Imlay, on November 7, 1985, and they were married almost 35 wonderful years prior to his passing. Dick worked hard for his family, and finally retired at age 70 from JBS after 30 years. He enjoyed working on and driving derby cars, shooting and spending time with family. He loved getting down on the floor and playing with all his grandkids. They were the light of his life. Dick is survived by his wife, Giny Powell, and children Todd Powell, Brett Powell, Misty Mesner, Lisa Gates, Will Kucera, Alana Florez, Elizabeth Rodriguez, 23 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Barbara (Roger) Estergaard, his niece Ronica and 2 nephews Skip and Jamie. He was preceded in death by his parents Russ and Mabel Powell. A viewing will be held October 26, 2020, from 1:00 - 2:00 with a service and reception following beginning at 2:00 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley. Please visit Allnuttgreeley.com to share memories of Dick, as well as condolences to the family.

