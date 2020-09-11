Richard Charles Reussow Sr. "Poopa" of Greeley Colorado passed away on Sunday at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judith Reussow "Pooma," his mother Virginia "Kitty" Reussow, father James Reussow, sister Charlene "Chris" VeraCruz, and brother Chuck Van Noy. He is survived by his son Richard Reussow Jr. and wife Jana, his daughter Cindy Reussow, and youngest son Robert Reussow and his wife Tracy, along with six grandchildren Nikki Reussow, Ryan See, Vince Reussow, Brad See, Elly Reussow, and Aven Reussow. There are now five great grandchildren. He was born in Minnesota and raised in Chicago. Shortly after getting married and having their first child, "Rich" and "Judy" relocated to Colorado Springs, CO, which he discovered while traveling. In Colorado Springs and then in Denver he was employed as a general manager for the once famous Griff's and Red Barn restaurant chains. He would raise his children in Greeley while employed as a police officer and then as a small business owner, operating the Double R Fence Company. His life was defined by his passion for people and animals. He filled his time and his life with his family, his friends, his employees, and as a mentor in the AA program. The door to his house was always open to wayward kids and stray animals. You would be hard pressed to count the number of people who called him "dad." He enjoyed playing baseball, coaching his children in youth sports, camping and fishing, golf, and kitchen table games of every variety, including a regular pinochle game right up to the end. He said that being at his wife's side during her long battle with cancer was the "privilege of a lifetime." He spent his remaining years persevering through failing health to remain a blessing to his children and grandchildren. His last wish before rejoining his wife at the Lord's side was to outlive his dog Goofball. They passed away just weeks apart. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm at 4124 W. 8th St., Greeley, CO. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
would have touched Rich's heart.Family and friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com