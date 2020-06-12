Ricky Eugene Roth, 60, passed away from a short illness at home in Pierce, on May 27, 2020. He was born to Roy and Ruby (Blehm) Roth on July 11, 1959. Rick attended schools at Timnath, Pierce and Windsor, graduated 1978. Rick was known by his infectious laugh, generosity, legendary two-toned green pick-up, love for tractors (great mechanic) and bowling leagues, his highest game was 228! Rick worked at Greenline Power, Bi-State Machinery, Long's Peak Equipment, Syngenta Seed Inc, Classic Tractors and later owned Roth Mechanic/Fabrication. Proceeded in death by parents, Roy and Ruby Roth. Survived by his son Klay (Kailey) Roth, step-children Kameron Buckner & Kodee Kidd, brother Rodney Roth, sister Rhonda (Steve) Uhrich & nephew Conner Uhrich. Memorial Service to be held at later date. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Ricky E. Roth Memorial Fund c/o of Mark's Funeral and Cremation Service, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor, CO 80550. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com.

