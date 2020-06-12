Ricky Eugene Roth
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Eugene Roth, 60, passed away from a short illness at home in Pierce, on May 27, 2020. He was born to Roy and Ruby (Blehm) Roth on July 11, 1959. Rick attended schools at Timnath, Pierce and Windsor, graduated 1978. Rick was known by his infectious laugh, generosity, legendary two-toned green pick-up, love for tractors (great mechanic) and bowling leagues, his highest game was 228! Rick worked at Greenline Power, Bi-State Machinery, Long's Peak Equipment, Syngenta Seed Inc, Classic Tractors and later owned Roth Mechanic/Fabrication. Proceeded in death by parents, Roy and Ruby Roth. Survived by his son Klay (Kailey) Roth, step-children Kameron Buckner & Kodee Kidd, brother Rodney Roth, sister Rhonda (Steve) Uhrich & nephew Conner Uhrich. Memorial Service to be held at later date. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Ricky E. Roth Memorial Fund c/o of Mark's Funeral and Cremation Service, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor, CO 80550. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Funeral & Cremation Service
9293 Eastman Park Dr
Windsor, CO 80550
(970) 686-9525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved