Robert "Bob" Dale Benter, 85, of Greeley, passed away September 14, 2020 at the Lemay Avenue Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Collins. Robert was born August 3, 1935, to Dale and Lula Bell (Overton) Benter. Bob attended Walthill High School and was a 1958 graduate of the University of Nebraska. He married Adele Constance DeRouen in Central City on December 7, 1959. Bob enlisted in the US Air force Reserve and was based in Aurora, at the Lawry Air Force Base. He began his career at Colorado Fuel and Iron in Denver. In 1963, Bob and Adele moved their family to Greeley, Colorado, to work for Noffsinger Manufacturing Company, where he was a loyal employee for thirty eight years. Bob was a loving father to his children and was the World's Best Grandpa. He was kind, considerate and extremely loyal. He was even tempered and patient. He made the best neighbor and would lend a helping hand to anyone. He could build anything and loved to fish and hunt pheasants and ducks. Later in life, Bob was very fond of his chickens. He is survived by his son, Brad (Michelle) Benter, of Anchorage Alaska, and his daughter, Karen (Joe) Zadkovic, of Fort Collins, Colorado, his grandchildren, Colton and Olivia Zadkovic, and Camden and Sadie Benter, and a brother, Richard Benter. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Adele, his parents, Dale and Lula, and a sister Bette Martin. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2020, at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greeley. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

