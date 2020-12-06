Robert "Bob" Jack Brunner, 80, of Greeley, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Bob was born at home near what is now known as Horsetooth Reservoir, in Fort Collins, on December 10, 1939, to Helmut and Esther Benzel Brunner. He Married Nancy Moore on December 29, 1962 in Denver, CO, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. They spent their married life in Greeley Bob attended schools in Fort Collins until the family moved to Greeley when he was in 8th grade. He graduated from Greeley High School in 1957. He continued his education at Colorado State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business. Bob also served in the United State Army. Bob owned and operated Northern Feed and Bean. He loved his work. He was a one of a kind, unique man. He valued relationships above and beyond. He was a friend to all he met. He was very generous in all ways. He was the best husband, father and grandpa. Bob loved to fish but spending time with his family was his greatest joy. Bob is survived by his wife Nancy; children, Tracy (John) Dooley, Laramie, WY and David Brunner of Greeley; brother Ron (Margie) Brunner of Boulder; grandchildren, Kevin Dooley, Fort Collins, CO, Megan Dooley (fiancé Nick Frabasilio) of Scottsdale, AZ; niece Ann (Kirk) Kullby, of Lafayette, CO and nephew John (Rebecca) Brunner, of Boulder. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services are to be held with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helmut and Bob Brunner 4H Scholarship Fund or to the Weld County Food Bank in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit Allnuttgreeley.com to share memories as well as condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store