Robert "Bob" Faust was born on June 30th, 1937 to Charles and Grace Faust in Riley Township in Michigan. He passed away Friday September 4th 2020 at UC Health in Greeley Colorado. Bob grew up in Armada Michigan on the family farm. He graduated from the Agricultural School lettering in football. He loved to race motorcycles at Mosport cycle races. He was an auto mechanic and over the road truck driver. He loved his animals, spending time with his children, grandchildren and the written word. Bob is survived by son Christopher and Aurelia Faust (Philippines), daughters Heidi Faust (Greeley), Laurie and Randy Foos (Garden City), step son Kevin Marlar (Greeley), grandchildren; Jackie Faust (California) Cassie and Phillip Ring (Virginia), Jessica and Jorge (Greeley), Nick and Jackie Chacon (Greeley), Jordan Chacon (Greeley), and Jasmine Faust (Philippines) and great granddaughter Ember Chacon (Greeley). A celebration of his life will be held Friday September 11th 1 pm at the VFW 2121 at 2514 7th Ave in Garden City. Robert Faust was a generous man and would give to St Judes, VFW, AmVets, Humane Society, Olympics and many more. If you would like to, please give in his name to any of these.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store