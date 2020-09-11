1/1
Robert "Bob" Faust
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Faust was born on June 30th, 1937 to Charles and Grace Faust in Riley Township in Michigan. He passed away Friday September 4th 2020 at UC Health in Greeley Colorado. Bob grew up in Armada Michigan on the family farm. He graduated from the Agricultural School lettering in football. He loved to race motorcycles at Mosport cycle races. He was an auto mechanic and over the road truck driver. He loved his animals, spending time with his children, grandchildren and the written word. Bob is survived by son Christopher and Aurelia Faust (Philippines), daughters Heidi Faust (Greeley), Laurie and Randy Foos (Garden City), step son Kevin Marlar (Greeley), grandchildren; Jackie Faust (California) Cassie and Phillip Ring (Virginia), Jessica and Jorge (Greeley), Nick and Jackie Chacon (Greeley), Jordan Chacon (Greeley), and Jasmine Faust (Philippines) and great granddaughter Ember Chacon (Greeley). A celebration of his life will be held Friday September 11th 1 pm at the VFW 2121 at 2514 7th Ave in Garden City. Robert Faust was a generous man and would give to St Judes, VFW, AmVets, Humane Society, Olympics and many more. If you would like to, please give in his name to any of these.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
VFW 2121
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved