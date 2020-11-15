1/1
Robert N. Graham September 21, 1941 - October 25, 2020 Robert "Bob" Nichols Graham, 79, died the morning of October 25 at home with family after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Bob was born in Dallas, TX on September 21, 1941 to Leroy G. and Clara (Martin) Graham. A survivor of the Big Thompson flood of 1976, he moved to Greeley and married Michele Stetzner in 1977. Services will be on Wednesday, November 18 at St. Mary Catholic church at 11:00 am. See complete obituary at NCCcremation.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
