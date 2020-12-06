Robert "Bobby" Lobato, 68, of Greeley, passed away on November 22, 2020 in Englewood, Colorado. He was born to Margarito and Edemia (Garcia) Lobato on October 31, 1952 in Greeley, Colorado. He proudly served in the US Army. Bobby enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting for rocks. He loved spending time with friends and enjoying life. His black lab, Missy, was always by his side. Bobby is survived by his siblings, Dan Lobato, Dick (Mabel) Lobato, Linda (Rusty) Morgan and numerous nieces/nephews. He is also survived by many friends, especially, Leah West. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Art. Due to COVID-19, Life Celebration memorial will be held at a later date. To leave condolences for Bobby's friends and family, www.adamsoncares.com

