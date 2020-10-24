Robert V. Schneider, 80, of Windsor, passed away October 19, 2020, in Windsor. He was born October 19, 1940 in Greeley, Colorado to Victor and Margerethe (Wilken) Schneider. Robert married Carol Ann Morey on December 22, 1962 They remained happily married until her death on January 29, 1998. They were married at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley, Colorado. Mr. Schneider lived in Greeley for most of his life; also spending time in Chicago, from 1961-1965; and Windsor since 2000. He from Windsor High School in 1958 and completed some college at the University of Colorado. Bob was dairy farmer with his father and brothers in Greeley for most of his life. After retiring from farming, he worked at Quizno's in Greeley and Fort Collins and drove an airport shuttle for a few years. Bob was an avid reader, enjoyed word puzzles, loved watching the Denver Nuggets, theater productions, and opera, but there was nothing he loved more than being called GRANDPA. Bob was a lifelong member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he met his wife Carol when they were teenagers. Bob was on the Greeley/Loveland Ditch Board and was active in the local Farm Bureau. He participated in Weld County 4-H as a volunteer and leader. He was also a long-time member of the Windsor Severance Library board and participated with the Trailwood Homeowner's Association. Surviving relatives include his daughters, Jill Schneider and spouse Joel Parriott of Denver, Leigh Hinojosa and spouse Felipe Hinojosa of Windsor; Granddaughters Carleigh Hinojosa of Loveland, and Halleigh Hinojosa of Windsor; Siblings: Alvin Schneider of Kansas City, MO, William (Jack) Schneider (Cheryl) of Greeley, Charlotte (Schneider) Lehmann of Fort Collins, David Schneider of Timnath, Dennis Schneider (Peggy) of Galeton, and Vickie (Schneider) (David) Dwyer of Las Vegas, NV. Bob is preceded in death by brothers LeRoy Schneider, and Willard (Jim) Schneider and brother-in-law Bruce Lehmann. No services or celebrations are planned at this time. He will be interred at the columbarium with his wife of 35 years, Carol Ann Morey, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley. If you would like to donate in his name, please consider the Windsor Severance Library, Alzheimer's Association
or the MS Society. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com.