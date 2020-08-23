Roberta Wilson

Roberta Jean Wilson was born February 12, 1954 and passed on August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lloyd Barber, her mother Martha Jean Murray, her brother Michael Barber and her husband William "Bill" Wilson. Her surviving siblings include David Martin (Oklahoma), Steve Martin (Nevada), Deborah Barber (Colorado), Richard Barber (Nebraska), Paula Avery (Nevada), Tab Barber (Pennsylvania), Donald Barber (Florida) and Karen Hays (Washington). Roberta lived most of her younger years in Southern California, and after marrying Bill, they settled in Colorado. Roberta and her husband raced their customized car at local tracks in the area and owned a small thrift shop. Roberta also worked as a private caregiver for seniors. She and Bill traveled often to visit their extended family in several states. Roberta will be laid to rest, next to her husband Bill, on Friday, August 21st, at the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Roberta was a loving daughter, wife, sister,aunt and life long friend to many. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store