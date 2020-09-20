Rodney Baumgartner, 74, of Keenesburg, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Denver. He was born July 11, 1946 in Brighton to Ruben and Marian Ruth (Meng) Baumgartner. He grew up in Prospect Valley and Keenesburg communities and farmed most of his life. Rodney proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, during the Vietnam War. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 180, Keenesburg and a dedicated member of the volunteer fire department. Above all, Rodney was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Helen; his daughter, Sherry Glover (Danny) of La Salle and their children, Devin, Danny, and Haley, and their grandson, Daxton; three sons, Rodney Baumgartner (Anita) of Keenesburg and son, Dylan, Bryan Baumgartner and his dog, Tas of Keenesburg, and Randy Baumgartner of Keenesburg; and his sister, Lori Grindle (Randy) of Wiggins. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration Of Life will be held by the family. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

