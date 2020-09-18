1/1
Roger Lennet Petersen
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Lennet Petersen February 8, 1925 - August 28, 2020 Age 95 Residence: Greeley While embraced by his children, Roger Lennet Petersen, age 95 passed away on August 28, 2020 in Greeley Colorado. Roger was born on February 8, 1925 to Peter W. and Mary C. (Lennet) Petersen in Ringsted, Iowa. Roger is survived by two son's, N. Craig (Cindy) Petersen, David (Leanne) Petersen of Greeley and daughter Terri M. Petersen of Ault, Co; grandchildren, Scott (Heidi), Jeff (Nicole), Areena (Pete), Shelby (Mark), Dawn (John), Ryan, Traci (Ron) Pinelli, Kimberli Petersen, Jaclynn Rusch, Danielle (Pete) Bratton, and Karl Rusch. He is preceded in death by his wife Martha (Marty), his parents, sister's Stella Hattlestad, Alice Mathieu and two brothers Bill and Harold Petersen. After graduating from Ringsted High School, he entered the Army Air Corp. where he served from August 1943 until March 1946 in the Pacific Theatre. After returning from the military, he worked in the hardware business with his brother Bill. In 1963, Roger moved with his family to Colorado. He retired from the United States Post Office as a postal carrier in 1985. Roger enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, gardening and watching Gunsmoke. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved