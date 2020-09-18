Roger Lennet Petersen February 8, 1925 - August 28, 2020 Age 95 Residence: Greeley While embraced by his children, Roger Lennet Petersen, age 95 passed away on August 28, 2020 in Greeley Colorado. Roger was born on February 8, 1925 to Peter W. and Mary C. (Lennet) Petersen in Ringsted, Iowa. Roger is survived by two son's, N. Craig (Cindy) Petersen, David (Leanne) Petersen of Greeley and daughter Terri M. Petersen of Ault, Co; grandchildren, Scott (Heidi), Jeff (Nicole), Areena (Pete), Shelby (Mark), Dawn (John), Ryan, Traci (Ron) Pinelli, Kimberli Petersen, Jaclynn Rusch, Danielle (Pete) Bratton, and Karl Rusch. He is preceded in death by his wife Martha (Marty), his parents, sister's Stella Hattlestad, Alice Mathieu and two brothers Bill and Harold Petersen. After graduating from Ringsted High School, he entered the Army Air Corp. where he served from August 1943 until March 1946 in the Pacific Theatre. After returning from the military, he worked in the hardware business with his brother Bill. In 1963, Roger moved with his family to Colorado. He retired from the United States Post Office as a postal carrier in 1985. Roger enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, gardening and watching Gunsmoke. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store