Ronald C. Miller, 84, of Genoa, Colo. unexpectedly passed away in a vehicle accident, June 1, 2020, during his mail route as a contractor for the USPS. He was born April 11, 1935, Genoa, Colo. Ron also served as a Sergeant in the US Army, Airborne Jump-Master Ranger, and after served in the US Navy as an Aircraft Mechanic. After serving his country Ron was a semi truck driver for many years. He loved Harleys, westerns, chocolate, and America! He is survived by his sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is loved and missed dearly! A great man with a kind heart and a love for Jesus and always helping and putting others before himself. To help with financial costs; GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/x8bnyp Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Genoa Cemetery, Genoa, Colo. Love funeral Home, 225 F. Ave., Limon, Colo. will be handling services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store