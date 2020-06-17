Ronald C. Miller
1935 - 2020
Ronald C. Miller, 84, of Genoa, Colo. unexpectedly passed away in a vehicle accident, June 1, 2020, during his mail route as a contractor for the USPS. He was born April 11, 1935, Genoa, Colo. Ron also served as a Sergeant in the US Army, Airborne Jump-Master Ranger, and after served in the US Navy as an Aircraft Mechanic. After serving his country Ron was a semi truck driver for many years. He loved Harleys, westerns, chocolate, and America! He is survived by his sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is loved and missed dearly! A great man with a kind heart and a love for Jesus and always helping and putting others before himself. To help with financial costs; GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/x8bnyp Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Genoa Cemetery, Genoa, Colo. Love funeral Home, 225 F. Ave., Limon, Colo. will be handling services.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Genoa Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
225 F Avenue
Limon, CO 80828
(719) 775-2333
