Ronald Hall Jr.
Ronald Lee Hall, Jr., 64, of Hereford, passed away at his home on November 8, 2020. He was born December 3, 1955 in Alligan, Michigan, to Ronald Lee Hall, Sr. and Ann Gilmore (Fitzsimmons) Hall. The family moved to Colorado in 1971. He married Shirley J. Leemaster on October 5, 2010. Ron served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He owned and operated his own business, Ron Hall Towing & Recovery since 2003. He enjoyed all things semi's; restoring, building and selling. Survivors include his sons, Daniel Hall and Ronald Friar; grandchildren, Ariah Leigh Dougherty and expecting a grandson in January; father, Ronald Sr. and a sister, Darline Barr. He was preceded in death by his mother Ann, wife Shirley and older brother, Andy Hall. Cremation will take place with private services to be held. Memorial gifts may be made to "MD Anderson Cancer Center" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
