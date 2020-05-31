Or Copy this URL to Share

Ron was born in Greeley to Kermit and Madeline (Cosson) Gronquist on Aug. 12, 1942.



On Sept. 17, 1962, in Greeley, Ronald married the love of his life, Sondra (Park) Gronquist. Ron and Sondra were married for 57 years.



Ron Graduated from College High School in 1960 and went to work for Monfort feed lot in the parts department. For many years



Ron, worked as a utility line locator and loved that type of work. After retirement he worked part time for Ehrlich Toyota of Greeley.



He enjoyed taking long road trips to see other states and national parks. Ron loved gardening and doing yard work.



Ronald is survived by his wife; children, Cindi and Ron (Georgia) Gronquist; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Carolyn) of Hastings Minn., Dale (Tina), and Bob (Kris) Gronquist both of Greeley; and a large loving extended family.



He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Byron Gronquist; and parents.



A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



