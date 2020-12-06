Rosa Maria Garcia, 65 of Milliken, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2020 at the University of Colorado Greeley Hospital. She was born on December 18, 1954 in Denver City, Texas to Reuben and Juana Maria (Ortiz) Ramirez. Rosa graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1974. She later married Pablo Garcia on December 7, 1974 in Greeley. She worked for Hewlett Packard for many years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnstown. Survivors include her husband, Pablo Garcia of Milliken, her parents, Reuben and Juana Maria Ramirez of Johnstown, son-in-law, Michael Bustos of Greeley, daughters, Rebecca (Belino) Mecalco of Evans, Raquel (Henry) Bodden of Stafford, Virginia, Rose Lynn Garcia of Johnstown, a brother, Robert (Nellie) Ramirez, a sister, Yolando Ramirez of Milliken and grandchildren, Sarah Hampton, John Paul Hampton, Loryn Bustos, and Emma Bustos. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Roxanne Bustos. A celebration of life will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnstown with the Recitation of the Rosary and a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following also at the church. Interment at the Johnstown Cemetery. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.

