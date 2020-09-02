1/1
Rosalie Adams
Rosalie Ann Adams, passed away August 29, 2020, at her home in Greeley. Rosalie was born April 9, 1929 in Fort Morgan, Colorado, to John and Marie (Veal) Southard. Rosalie graduated from Weldon Valley High School in 1947 and attended two years at the University of Northern Colorado. On February 2, 1958, Rosalie married Bruce Adams and they raised a beautiful daughter named Mary. Bruce and Rosalie farmed until Bruce was diagnosed with ALS in 1989. Rosalie was the Clerk of Weld County Court for twenty nine years. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Greeley. Rosalie was a very successful person both in her professional and personal life. She was highly respected by her friends and community. She was very involved with her family and had great compassion for others. She was an amazing hostess and an incredible cook. She enjoyed reading and had a passion for ice skating throughout her life. Rosalie is survived by her daughter, Mary "Kris" Brown, a granddaughter Jodie Barr, great grandchildren Kaleigh and Colten Barr, nephews, Roger Knoph and Myron Adams, nieces, Patsy Brown and Choralee Nesbit, and longtime companion and friend Bill Doney. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, her sisters, Dorothy Lemons and Mary Alice Schmidt, and her parents, John and Marie Southard. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Linn Grove Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS foundation or Pathways Hospice. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
