Rosalie Wacker passed from this life early September 9, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Greeley where she had resided for the last four years. Rosalie was born on October 30, 1926, in Trego County, Kansas, to Bert and Alva (Stites) Ninemire. She had one sister, Ruby, and four brothers, Lee, Floyd, Dale and Paul. Rosalie married Reinhold Wacker on January 12, 1946, in Hays, Kansas. She had two sons, Donald and Richard, and one daughter, Sharon. Reinhold and Rosalie celebrated 58 years of marriage until his passing in 2004. Rosalie helped her husband on the farm and she was a "typical farmer's wife". She took care of her entire family. She cooked huge dinners and invited everyone to the table. She loved flowers and tending to them. She was a long time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Greeley, Colorado. She is survived by her children, Donald (Dixie) Wacker, of Greeley, Richard (Edie) Wacker, of Yuma, and Sharon (Larry) Tuxhorn, of Loveland, and a brother, Reverend Paul Ninemire of Oak Grove, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reinhold, and her parents, Bert and Alva, a sister, Ruby Sproul, brothers, Lee, Floyd and Dale, and a daughter in law, Theresa (Donald). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 35th Ave, Greeley, at 10:00 a.m. with interment to be held at Linn Grove Cemetery. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

