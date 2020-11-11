Roswitha (Rose) Krummrei, 79, was born Roswitha Peter on 4/20/41 in Romerstadt of then occupied Sudetenland and now Rymarov, Czech Republic. As a small child during the war, Rose and her family migrated to Germany where they settled in Karlsruhe. Rose met William Krummrei and they married in 1961. Bill served in the US Army and together they raised 4 children. The military enabled Rose and her family to live much of their lives in Germany as well as various places in the US. The Krummrei family ultimately retired to Ft. Sill in Lawton OK in 1986. Living in a military community, Rose made a number of friends who had also lived in Germany and it gave her great joy to be able to remain fluent in her native language. Rose was a loving, generous wife, mother and grandmother. She was gifted in her ability to make bountiful meals for friends and family with warmth and comfort. Her welcoming home was adorned with special mementos, especially from her beloved Germany. After retiring to Lawton,OK Rose and Bill enjoyed visiting local sites, especially zoos, which appealed to her special love of animals. Rose and Bill enjoyed traveling to Branson Missouri for lively entertainment and fun dining. She enjoyed shopping, mostly for the joy of sharing gifts with others. Nothing gave her more pleasure, though, than to spend time with her children and grandchildren. As a spectacular sunset lit the sky on Thursday 11/5/20 in Oklahoma City, Roswitha Krummrei's gentle spirit left peacefully with family present. Rose was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda Warlich; father, Franz Peter; stepfather, Gerhard Warlich; sister, Maria Scholtz; brothers, Heinz Scholtz and Franz Peter; son-in-law Steven Stairs. Roswitha is survived by her husband, William Krummrei; brothers, Gunther and Anton Scholtz of Germany; son, Patrick (Susan), Colorado; daughter, Deonne Linzie (Rick) Michigan; daughter, Belinda Stairs of Washington son James (Billie) Oklahoma and 6 grandchildren Hilary, Haven and Hunter Linzie; Samantha and Joshua Stairs; and Chloe Krummrei. The entire Krummrei family, on behalf of Roswitha, would like to share a deep appreciation for the compassionate and competent care of the staff at Integris Southwest Medical Center. Charitable donations may be made to a local humane society or animal shelter in her memory.

