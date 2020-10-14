1/1
Ruby Hankel
1935 - 2020
Ruby Hankel, 85, of Greeley, passed away on October 8, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado. She was born to David Jr. and Mollie (Kurtz) Reichel on August 4, 1935 in Windsor, Colorado. She grew up and graduated from Windsor High School. She met and later married her husband, Richard Hankel in 1953 and together they farmed until 1980. They have been married for 67 years. Ruby loved swimming, bicycling and sewing. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed family time that brought them all together! She loved to travel, and especially loved her annual trips to South Dakota and summers in Colorado Springs. Ruby is survived by her husband Richard; children, Steve Hankel, Sharon Kahl, Sandy (Rex) Rhoads and Susan (Greg) Hopper; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brother, Albert (Mary) Reichel and many other friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Jerry Kahl. Memorial contribution in Ruby Hankel's name can be made out to St. Johns United Church of Christ in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Ruby's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration visitation will be held between 5-7 pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with Life Celebration service at 10 am, October 15, 2020 both at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
15
Service
10:00 AM
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
