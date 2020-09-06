Ruby Mae Magnuson, passed away August 30, 2020, at Columbine Commons in Windsor. Ruby was born on July 5, 1938, to Wilmer and Elizabeth (Kellen) Seagren, in Sterling, Colorado. Ruby married Buckley Magnuson in 1954 and together they settled in Gilcrest, raising two sons, Jerry and Duane. Ruby was an excellent homemaker and was also very creatively inclined. She was a master seamstress, who enjoyed making her own patterns and unique designs. She also had a passion for painting, her water color and oil paintings were described as "life like". Ruby's faith was an extremely important part of her life and was a long time member of the Gilcrest Baptist Church. Ruby is survived by her sons Jerry (Connie) Magnuson and Duane (Julie Scott) Magnuson, her grandchildren, Jeremy, Ivy, Christopher, Elizabeth and Daniel, great grandchildren, Corey, Lucas, Lilly, Brennan, Collin, Kira and Kenise, who is on the way into the world shortly. Ruby's sister, Betty Meyer, and a brother, Frank (Roni) Seagren and a brother-in-law, Wayne (Cyndi) Magnuson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Buckley, and her parents, Wilmer and Elizabeth, and brothers, Wilbur Seagren and Bob Seagren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store