Sally Jaramillo
1935 - 2020
Celina (Sally) Jaramillo, 85, of Greeley, CO passed away November 14, 2020 at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. She was born September 1, 1935 to Lillian Montoya and Delphino Gallegos in Del Norte, Colorado. Growing up in her hometown, she attended school at Del Norte High School. She met the love of her life, Jose Jaramillo and they were married November 10, 1950. In 2012 Sally moved to Greeley, Colorado and has enjoyed spending time with her family. Some of her favorite pastimes are playing crossword puzzles and crocheting. She was also a member of Faith Bible Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Leonard Jaramillo, daughters, Dolores (Verna) Cervantes, Grace (Sharon) Euresti, her brothers, Charlie and Frank Gallegos, sisters, Anna Jane (Chuck) Arroyo, Connie (Juan) Flores, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Jaramillo, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and a son, Victor Jaramillo. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Upper Room Ministries Church, 919 8th Ave. in Greeley, with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m., also at the church. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Upper Room Ministries Church
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Upper Room Ministries Church
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
3501 S. 11th Avenue
Evans, CO 80620
970-330-6824
