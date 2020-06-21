Samuel "Sammy" Maldonado, age 72, a man greatly loved, passed away at MCR, Loveland, Colorado on June 10, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1948 in Eaton, CO to Jose and Basilla (Castillo) Maldonado. Sammy grew up, the second son of ten siblings, in a migrant family, moving often around the country. He attended Greeley Schools and worked at Wilfley's Iron & Steel in Longmont, CO. While at Wilfley's he was proud of making anchors and propellers for large ships and also participated in the building of the Korean War Memorial. "A man very much blessed", Sammy was a member of St Peter Catholic Church and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 2160. Sammy is survived by his wife RoseAnn Maldonado, and son Daniel Maldonado of Greeley; siblings Leroy Maldonado, Jesus (Noema) Maldonado, Antonia (Antonio who passed away) Mendoza, Pauline (Jorge) Montalvo, Mary (Ronnie) Chavez, all from Greeley, and Josephine (Arturo) Rascon of Evans. 10 grandchildren; Daniel Jr., Brandon, Skyler, Michael, Benjamin, Linsey, Xavier, Serenity, Bella, Sophia and April Ramm (Daughter in law). Preceding him in death are his parents, his first wife Carol (Cornejo) Maldonado; sister Maggie Chavez; brothers John and Charles; and his son Benjamin Jr. A private Rosary Service will be at Adamson Life Celebration Home on Wednesday, June 24, followed by Visitation from 5:00 - 6:30pm. Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, June 25 at Saint Peter Catholic Church at 9:30am, with interment to follow at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley at 11:00am. To leave condolences for Sammy Maldonado's family, please visit www.AdamsonCares.com.

