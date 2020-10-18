Samuel Weller

Samuel A. Weller, 87, of Greeley passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at UCHealth Hospital after complications from a heart attack.Sam was born on August 28, 1933 in Evans Colorado, the son of Samuel A. Weller and Sadie Rae Pforr. Sam grew up in Colorado, Washington, and graduated from Billings High School in Billings, Montana. After high school, Sam proudly served in the Navy. After the Navy he studied at Eastern Montana College of Education, University of Colorado and the University of Denver. In 1963, he began working for the Bureau of Land Management in Littleton, Colorado. He worked for Falcon Research and Development in Denver for several years before starting a long career working for the City of Aurora in their engineering department. Sam took early retirement from the city but immediately began working for the Department of Army at Fitzsimons Medical Center Public Works Department in Aurora, Colorado where he worked until Fitzsimons closed in 1996. December 11th 1965 he met Jan Cumbie at a singles pot-luck social at Calvary Baptist Church in Denver, the same Church where they were married June 14th of 1966. Sam and Jan have two children: a daughter Katherine (Kay) Elizabeth from Ault, Colorado and a son John Crandon from Austin, Texas. Sam and Jan lived in Aurora, Colorado for 34 years before building their home in Greeley in 200l. Sam was Past Master of his Masonic Lodge in Aurora, member of Denver Scottish Rite Freemasonry and El Jebel Shriners. He enjoyed woodworking, but his true passion was theater production where he directed church plays and musicals and sang in the church choir. Sam is survived by his loving wife Jan Marie Weller of 54 years, daughter Kay (Scott) Dill, son John (Natalie) Weller and four grandchildren: Tanner Lee Dill, Haley (Bryce) Moler, Bethany Weller, and Lauren Weller. He is preceded in death by his parents, five half-sisters and five half-brothers. Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the El Jebel Shriners, Denver Colorado in care of Adamson 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

