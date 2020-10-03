1/1
Sandy Oster
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandy Oster, age 61, of Greeley, Colorado passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Sandra Jo Oster, known to her friends and family as Sandy, was born October 20, 1958 in Greeley, Colorado at the Weld County Hospital. She attended Kersey School and graduated in 1976. After graduation she went to LaGrange Bible School in Wyoming. Later she attended AIMS Community College and earned two Associate Degrees. She was a faithful employee of K-mart for 29 years. Sandy worked for Driveline for 15 years until poor health forced her to retire. She had a strong faith that sustained her all her life and was a dedicated member of Sherwood Park Baptist Church. Sandy will be remembered for her knowledge and love of the Bible, talent and love for crafts, including sewing and crocheting. She is preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Blanche (Gray) Oster; sister, Evelyn; brothers: Duane, Garen and Jay. Sandy is survived by her sister, Cindy Oster; sisters-in-law: Duane's wife, Elois, Garen's wife, Elaine and Jay's wife Debi; 7 nieces and nephews; 22 great-nieces and nephews; 2 great-great niece and nephew with one on the way. A memorial service for "Sandy" will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sherwood Park Baptist Church, 3333 W 16th St, Greeley, Colorado. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stoddardsunset.com for the Oster family. Memorial contributions can be made to The Duane Oster Memorial Rodeo Bible Camp, PO Box 626, Kersey, CO 80644, Sherwood Baptist Church, or an organization of your choice in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th Street Greeley, Co 80634.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sherwood Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stoddard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved