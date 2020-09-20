1/1
Sanford Reutter
Sanford (Sandy) Lee Reutter, 72, of Eaton, CO passed away on September 14, 2020 at UC Health in Aurora, CO. Sanford was born in Wilkinsburg, PA to Fredrick and Elizabeth (Makara) Reutter. He attended Harrison City schools and graduated from Penn Joint High School. After graduation, Sanford enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1967 to 1973 as a Radio Mechanic and Electronics Tech during the Vietnam War. He worked as an Electronics Tech for Hewlett Packard and Anheuser-Busch. Sanford married Patricia Loos on February 15, 1989 in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Sanford was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing northern Colorado golf courses with Pat. He was a licensed pilot and also was a flight instructor. He loved flying radio controlled airplanes and was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. Sanford was well-known by his family and friends as a great cook for making sweet potatoes and hot and spicy foods. He enjoyed traveling across the country in their fifth wheel, especially spending time at the "On the Beach RV Park" in Port Aransas, TX. Sanford was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburg Steelers football team. Sanford is survived by his wife Patricia; children Meggin (Ben) Bordewyk, Brenda (Paul) Orscheln, Stephanie (Jason) Lindgren and TJ (Sean) Furman-Sanger; siblings Jeannie Reutter, Joyce Sanger, Ron (Sharyl) Loos, Diana (Rick) Unrein, Dennis (Lisa) Loos and Tina (Doug) Stone; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm followed by a reception on September 25, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley, CO. The family asks that wearing masks and social distancing be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
