Sara Christine Dorman
1957 - 2020
Sara Christine Dorman, of Ault, passed away June 5, at her home. Sara was born March 4, 1957 to Duane and Avis (Tormey) Johnston. Sara married Johan Dorman in 1978 and they raised three children, Johan, Duane and Wendy. Sara was a Colorado resident her entire life. Sara was a homemaker and had a heart for caring for others as she was briefly a CNA and was an animal care giver. She enjoyed gardening, wood carving and spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons Johan (Jennifer) Dorman and Duane (Jennifer) Dorman and a daughter Wendy (Nicholas) Bliss, brothers, George and Duane Johnston, sisters, Edith Fisher, Carol Johnston and Margie Meola. As well as grandchildren, Brook and Leah Dorman. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Mike Johnston, and a sister, Janie Parker. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13, at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 3:00 p.m. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
