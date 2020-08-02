Sharon Mae Seery, died June 4, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids Iowa. She was born to Opie and Frances (Warren) Cogburn August 24, 1941. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1959.She married Donald Wayne Seery June 28, 1959 in Eaton. Sharon graduated from UNC in 1970 and began her teaching career, retiring in 1996 from Thompson School District. She was a member of the University of Northern Colorado Alumni Association where she served various positions including president. Sharon is survived by her children, Donald Wayne Seery Jr., Dina Ann Holley (Tom), Davin Wade Seery (Stephanie). Sisters Laura Sue Sullivan (Wayne) Ann Marie Giesick (Henry), brother Jerry Cogburn (Roberta). Grandchildren Kyle, Alora, Corvin, Dakota, Kaitlyn, Archer and DeClan. Great grandchildren, Shiloh, Kenleigh, and Jacklyn. She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, sister Barbara Jean Cogburn, and granddaughter Jessica Pearl (Seery) Barnard. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m., Eaton Cemetery, Christensen Ave, Eaton, CO. Any memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.