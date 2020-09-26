1/1
Shirley Bruner
1932 - 2020
Shirley (Matthews) Bruner, age 88, died of natural causes on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. Shirley was born on May 2, 1932 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Elton and Hazel Matthews. She married Frank T. Bruner, Jr. on February 25, 1949, celebrating 66 years and the couple had three sons. Her life was devoted to being a wife, homemaker, mother and eventually grandmother. Shirley enjoyed many creative endeavors including artistry, crocheting and intricate needlepoint. She was an avid Colorado Rockies fan and loved traveling the country with her husband, Frank. She spent many evenings and weekends reading novels, watching QVC and HSN, gardening, working crossword puzzles and watching her grandchildren grow up. Her family and friends will always remember her as a kind, strong-willed, no-nonsense, hard-working woman with a deep love for her family. She had a keen sense of style, a tremendous sense of humor and a storytelling ability that would bend every ear in the room. Shirley is survived by her sister, Sandra of New Mexico; two sons, Dan (Ruth Ann) Bruner of Greeley, Colorado and Jeff Bruner of Trumbull, Connecticut; daughter-in-law, Cynde Bruner of Greeley, Colorado; four grandchildren, Jenny (Tyler) Edler of Brighton, Colorado, Hannah Bruner of Parker, Colorado, Blaine and Derek Bruner of Trumbull, Connecticut; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Cooper Edler of Brighton, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert; her husband, her eldest son, Tom Bruner and her daughter-in-law, Joanna Bruner. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the "Alzheimer's Association" in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
