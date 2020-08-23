Soccora Chiquito, 91, passed away August 15, 2020 at her home in Fort Lupton. She was born March 16, 1929 to Jose and Martima (Cervantes) Hernandez in Seguin, Texas. Soccora is survived by her children, Henry Chiquito Jr., Vicky Chiquito, Juanita Alvarado, Dora (Terry) Shaffer, David (Terrie) Chiquito, Anita Campos and Danny (Sherry) Chiquito; two brothers, Jose (Maria) Hernandez Jr. and Ricardo Hernandez; 21 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son, Stephen Chiquito. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, followed with Recitation of the Rosary both at Stoddard Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 1311 3 rd Street, Greeley. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

