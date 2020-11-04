Susan Matson, 70, of Greeley passed away at home on November 1, 2020. Susan was born in Springfield, Missouri on August 31, 1950 to Frederick & Carol Brown. She grew up in Missouri, Massachusetts, Germany, and Florida. She moved to Colorado in 1974 and married Les Matson on May 26, 1979 in Greeley. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in theater from SMSU and a Masters in psychology from UNC. She had two children, Lindsey Christine in 1981, and Benjamin Joseph in 1983. Over the course of her life, Susan worked as a Girl Scout camp leader, professor of dream psychology, and vice president of Les Matson Construction, among other jobs. She loved her family, travelling with her husband, camping with friends, fantasy football, and hosting a wide variety of social events. She was the heart of her community and the life of the party. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, older sisters Theresa Perks and Shirley Wagener, and her younger brother Freddie Brown. She is survived by her youngest sister Barbara Brown Adams, her husband Les, and her children Lindsey and Ben. A Life Celebration will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley, CO. The family asks that wearing masks and social distancing be observed. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com.

