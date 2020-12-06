Tate McArthur Todd passed away peacefully in her home of 60 years November 28, 2020. She was born in Greeley, CO to Idris Kendrick and Lawrence Perry McArthur. Raised in a close and loving family Tate grew up on 13th Avenue in Greeley when the city was a small agricultural community of ten thousand people. It was a busy neighborhood with many children where they walked to school together, played jump rope, hop scotch and kick the can. She lived three blocks from Colorado State Teachers College and the family enjoyed all of the activities available there along with many good friendships with various faculty members. They enjoyed the band concerts with the whole neighborhood. In 1937 Tate's father built a new house on Elbow Lane where a brand new park, Glenmere Park, was being developed. Tate attended Meeker Junior High School at 9th Avenue and 15th Street. She then attended Greeley High School for two years before transferring to the San Luis Ranch School for Girls in Colorado Springs. She graduated in 1944. In September 1944, Tate enrolled in Sweet Briar College in Lynchburg, Virginia. In 1946, with the war ending, her father decided she should transfer to the University of Colorado to be closer to home. She pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. It was in the Kappa House that she met her husband of 72 years, John Todd. Tate and John were married August 29, 1948 in Greeley. The couple bought a home on 18th Avenue where they started their family, and again enjoyed many lasting memories with their neighbors. In 1962 the family moved to Cottonwood Park, which was originally a farm owned by her father but developed into a lovely neighborhood and Cottonwood Square Shopping Center. Tate devoted her life to caring for her family and created deeply rooted traditions that will last for generations. She contributed generously to her community and supported all the vital aspects of Greeley including serving as president of the Northern Colorado Medical Center Foundation, UNC Performing Arts, the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, The Greeley Chorale, Trinity Episcopal Church, Assistance League and the Houston Gardens. Tate was an advocate of women's education, actively participating in PEO - Chapter BE, The WTK Club and the Margaret Snyder Poetry group. Tate ensured that her family and the community shared both rich cultural experiences and healthy sporting practices. Through her many affiliations in Colorado and California she ensured that her children had the chance to learn to study and appreciate music, swim, ski, play tennis, golf, dance, ride horses, hike and appreciate the unique beauty of nature. Tate always deeply appreciated both the mountains the desert, and the ocean. She spent many wonderful years hiking with friends and family in the Colorado Mountains and California. While she suffered many difficult physical challenges, and multiple surgeries and hospitalizations, she was always cheerful, beautiful, and uncomplaining. Quietly spiritual and stoically disciplined in her personal habits, she was an example of overcoming seemingly impossible circumstances through steady perseverance, abstinence and moderation. Her home was host to many cultural receptions and gatherings, and stands today as a place of grounding roots for a large and very close family. Her husband of 72 years John passed away in August of this year, and her sister Perry Butterfield passed away Dec 1. She is survived by her daughter Ellin Idris Todd, her son John McArthur Todd (Susan), and her daughter Dayna Todd Bedingfield (Jeff), as well as 7 Grandchildren: Merry Klein (Matthew); Idris Craft (Tony), Julia Bedingfield Nordsted (Morten), Haynes Todd (Morgan), Elizabeth Bedingfield, Perry Horner (Robby), and Paul Todd (Kelen) and 11 Great Grandchildren. To those who were privileged to know her, Tate exemplified what is required to live a beautiful life in simplicity, elegance, and a wisdom exceeding words. Memorial Gifts may be made to NOCO Astronomical Observatory â"... Poudre Learning Center Foundation, 8313 West F Street, Greeley, CO 80631 in memory of Tate Todd. Please visit Allnuttgreeley.com to share memories as well as condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store