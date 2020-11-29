1/1
Terbucio Dominguez
Teburcio Jose Dominguez, 83, of Greeley, passed away at the Bridge Lifecare Center on Monday November 23, 2020. Teburcio was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years Ellenor, son Teburcio Jr and dearest 4 legged companion Hana Mae. Teburcio is survived by his daughter Margie, granddaughter Vanessa, special niece Susie Rodriguez, best friend Gary Schnieder, great grandson Kye; and granddogs Harmony Heart and Rosey Posey. Teburcio "Toby" was born in the small town of San Patricio, New Mexico. Teburcio came to Weld County when he was 3 months old and was a Weld resident for the entire rest of his life. Teburcio served honorably in the United States Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. Teburcio exemplified an incredible work ethic as a grain elevator foreman for 47 years. Teburcio would often tell his children and grandchildren about hauling 100lb sacks of beans for 18 hours a day. In between his seemingly tireless efforts at the grain elevator, Teburcio found time to volunteer as a firefighter in Kersey and oversee a community garden on his farm in Gill. Teburcio was an avid Broncos and Rockies fan. Those who knew him, remember Teburico as a kind and quick to forgive man, who loved to watch Westerns, play cards, cook delicious meals and was someone who was always happiest when he was surrounded by both his human and canine family. Nothing brought a bigger smile to his face than when he was with his great grandson Kye. No services will be held at this time. Donations can be made to Hearts and Horses Therapeutic Riding Center or the Susan B. Komen Foundation in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit Allnuttgreeley.com to share memories as well as condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
