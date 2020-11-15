Tracy Dean Small, of Denver, passed away at home on October 31, 2020, after a long struggle with congestive heart failure. He was 70. Tracy was born to Owen and Marjorie Small in Norton, Kansas on June 1, 1950, and grew up in Greeley and Eaton, CO. He graduated from Eaton High School in 1968 and Aims Community College in 1970. He started his working life as a welder but discovered a knack for selling cars in the early 1970's. He worked at numerous car dealerships in the Denver area for about 40 years. He is survived by Nancy, his loving wife of sixteen years who took care of him endlessly, his children, Robert (Lynn) Boyce of Greeley, Janine King Birmingham of Burleson, TX, Amy Small of Denver, Jason Isaac Small, sometimes of Denver, and step-daughter Lisa Koehn of Palatka, FL. Tracy is also survived by his sisters, Peggy (Estel) Haning of Greeley, Winnie Phillips of Lynden, WA, and Patsy Drewer of Greeley, special nephew Randy Small and numerous other nieces and nephews, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Warren (Juanita) and Joe, sister Beatrice Dhooge and special nephew, Daniel Rogers. We will remember Tracy for his laugh, his colorful and often inappropriate sayings, the reckless adventures of his younger years, the long 4-wheel-drive mountain drives he took Amy and Jason on (and the times he broke the truck or got it stuck and had to dig it out), and his memorable storytelling abilities. He enjoyed special times of fishing in the mountains with his mom and nephews Dan and Randy. A gathering/memorial will be held in Tracy's memory, post-pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store