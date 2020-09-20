VANCE JON ERBES of Windsor, CO. Vance was born in Fort Collins, Colorado on October 24, 1959 to Samuel and Lily Erbes. Vance passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2020 at the age of 60. He resided in Windsor, Colorado his entire life. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1977. He married Heidi Damrau on September 10, 1983. Early in his life, he helped with his family business at Sam's Exxon Station at the corner of Seventh and Main Streets in Windsor. He then worked briefly at a small machine shop in Fort Collins. Later in 1977, he gained employment with Eastman Kodak Company. He spent 27 years with Kodak. After a year of soul searching, he pursued, completed and received his license to cut hair professionally. He purchased an existing barber shop in downtown Fort Collins named Carmel Barber Shop. He kept that name of the shop in remembrance of a very memorable vacation with his wife, Heidi, in northern California at a small, quaint town called Carmel by the Sea. Vance's passions and hobbies in life were spending time with his wife, Heidi; being a part of Foundations Church, golfing, fishing, traveling and gambling. Vance loved to fish with his wife even though, at times, he got tired of untangling her lines, putting flies on and getting her line out of trees. However, he wouldn't have traded those moments for gold. They had a fishing tradition of packing up their portable BBQ, and when they arrived at their fishing destination, Vance grilled delicious steaks and roasted potatoes. They set up a picnic area where they enjoyed their food and wine, watermelon or cantaloupe. They had great conversation relaxing in God's beautiful country, savoring the fresh mountain air. Vance was, also, their personal travel agent. He researched all the details of every trip they took to make sure that each trip was memorable. He planned all of their anniversary and birthday adventures that took them both to many states and countries. He loved golfing where he was known by his nicknames of Homey and 'Ole Shep. October 18, 1995 proved to be a great day for Vance. He hit his first and only 230 yard hole-in-one on Number 13 at the Eaton Country Club course. He did that with his 5 Iron. That day became even more special as it was his dad's birthday. Playing at Pebble Beach was another highlight of his golfing life. In 2003, it cost $385 to play that course. He birdied Holes 2 and 18. When it was all done, it only cost him $4.75 a shot. He loved being a member of the Eaton Country Club where he spent much time with family and friends. He also served on the Men's Association Team for many years. Vance was a very loving husband, brother and uncle and a true friend to many. He loved God and reading the Psalms. He loved being with his wife and family. One of his greatest joys in life was his beloved furry companion, Abzee (nickname for Abby, their dog). Instead of Vance taking Abzee for a walk every morning, it was Abzee that would take Vance, as she decided the route they would take. They had many playful times together. Playing "footsie" was one of their favorites. Family and friends will always remember Vance for his unique sense of humor and ornery teasing. He possessed a great smile that would light up any room. He enjoyed his profession as barber where he treasured the friendships of many. He had a great gift of being able to talk to people about anything. He had a great memory that remembered events that most of us never even heard about which made him great with trivia questions--he was great at trivia. When questions arose that no one knew the answer to, we always asked Vance. He knew the answer. He loved the old movies of which, "It's a Wonderful Life", was one of his very favorites. It became a Christmas tradition between him and Heidi to watch it every Christmas. He loved music. He could recall the words to many, many songs in detail and the artist who sang them. He had a good singing voice, too. He enjoyed Sudoku and crossword puzzles. He enjoyed cooking. He made the best burritos, grilled steaks and barbecue spare ribs. He smoked the best bacon on his Traeger grill. One of his specialties was cooking a prime rib every Christmas Day. Vance is survived by his wife, Heidi; sister Pam (Klein) and her husband Jay; brother Gary and his wife Marita; sister-in-law Barbara Kamerzell; nephews Dustin Erbes, Adam Kamerzell and Ryan Kamerzell and his wife Victoria and great nieces Sofia and Olivia; niece Julie Burton and her husband Nathan and great niece Taylor and great nephews Timothy and Nicholas. Memorial service will be held 10:00am., September 25, 2020 at Foundations Church Loveland, 1380 Denver Ave., Loveland, Colorado. 80537 In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the Vance Erbes memorial in care of Marks Funeral & Cremation Service, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor, Colorado 80550. Please visit www.marksfuneralservice.com for online condolence

