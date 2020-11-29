Vera Marie (Bennett) Musser passed away on November 18, 2020 at Grand Villa in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born on October 31, 1926, to Roland Matthew Bennett II and Hattie Myrtle Ridgway Bennett of Alma, Nebraska. Vera grew up in Alma until meeting Bert Musser at a farm sale in Smith Center, Kansas. Bert and Vera dated all her senior year and were married January 18, 1945 on her parent's wedding anniversary at the First Presbyterian Church. While living in Smith Center they ran what came to be known as Musser Oil Company. During time there they welcomed son, Ray and then daughter, Carol to join big brother. Vera was a stay-at-home mom who not only cared for her children, but for friends' children. She was involved in their church. The family moved to Denver in 1955. 1960 brought a new addition to the family, baby Bob to play with Ray and Carol. They moved to Greeley in 1962. They purchased Greeley Auto Supply in 1965. Vera was active not only in her children's activities. She was Social Secretary of Women's Association for the First United Presbyterian Church. Guardian Treasurer of Jobs Daughters. She was also Worthy Matron of Order of Eastern Star. Member of Social Order of Beauceant, and member of the Red Hat Society. Vera and Bert thoroughly enjoyed years of travel with Vogue Motorcoach group. They were active in El Jebel Shriners Mariners organization. Square dancing was something they both loved to do. For years they also spent winters in Mesa, Arizona. She returned to Greeley after Bert had passed away. Vera lived in Greeley until after the death of beloved daughter, Carol in 2018. Moving to Grand Junction, Colorado she spent her last years to be near son, Ray and family. Vera is survived by two sons, Ray (Kristy) Musser and Robert Musser. Pete Feit (Carol deceased 2018). Grandchildren are Kerri Feit Justus (Chad), Jarrod (JR) Musser, Kelsey Musser Friesen (Jer), Nikki Feit Dinges (Tony), Stephanie Sleight (Ryan), and Cassandra Hammer (Bruce). Vera's joys were her great grandchildren. Reisa Sleight, Pete Dinges, Kale Sleight, and Skylar Friesen. Other family members (Laura Clark) and close friends. Vera was preceded in death by husband, Bert Musser (1991) and daughter, Carol Feit (2018). Her parents had already been deceased. Remembrance service will take place at a later time in Greeley. Contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, Shriners, and Hope West Hospice, Grand Juntction, Grand Junction, Colorado. To leave condolences for Vera's family, www.adamsoncares.com