Verna Jean Kiefer, 96, of Brighton, Colorado, passed away on September 8, 2020. Verna was born on February 20, 1924, in Eaton, Colorado to George and Mary Miller. Verna graduated from Eaton High School in 1942. She worked as telephone operator until she married Ural Kiefer on May 30, 1943. After living in Wittenberg, Wisconsin for three years, in 1946 they moved to Brighton, Colorado where Ural owned a veterinary clinic. Verna was his receptionist and assistant. Together they raised three children and were active members of the First Christian Church. Verna was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she loved gardening, sewing, scrap booking and travelling. In her later years, she delighted in watching the National Geographic channel. She also had a love for elephants, having collected more than three hundred miniatures. Verna is survived by her three children: James (Janet), John (Ronette) and Joyce (David) Davis, as well as, seven grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held for Verna on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton, Colorado. Please share your memories of Verna and condolences with her family by visiting the obituary online at www.TaborFuneralHome.com.

