1/1
Verna Lee Lott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna Lee Lott, a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, died on July 2, 2020. Verna is survived by her husband, Dino Cardenas, daughters, Amy Rose and Jenni Moser, her grandchildren, Hayden and Emmi Moser, and her sisters Mildred Walker-Haake, Sharon VanBeber and Mary Duvane. She is predeceased by her sister JoAnn McKinzie and her mother and father Ephelia and Harold VanBeber. Verna was born December 21, 1957. She grew up in Greeley with her three sisters. She attended college and received her AA in Criminal Justice. She never strayed far from Greeley, Colorado, and loved that she was always close to her family. She spent her days taking care of her loved ones, reading anything she could get her hands on, and visiting the ARC. Her purpose in life was to be a grandmother, and her daughters are proud to have called her mom. She will be missed more than words can ever express. She will be remembered in every laugh from her grandchildren, in every kind word from her family and in every butterfly that floats by. Thank you for the love and the laughter Verna. We know that you are having a wonderful reunion with your mom and dad.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved