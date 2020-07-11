Verna Lee Lott, a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, died on July 2, 2020. Verna is survived by her husband, Dino Cardenas, daughters, Amy Rose and Jenni Moser, her grandchildren, Hayden and Emmi Moser, and her sisters Mildred Walker-Haake, Sharon VanBeber and Mary Duvane. She is predeceased by her sister JoAnn McKinzie and her mother and father Ephelia and Harold VanBeber. Verna was born December 21, 1957. She grew up in Greeley with her three sisters. She attended college and received her AA in Criminal Justice. She never strayed far from Greeley, Colorado, and loved that she was always close to her family. She spent her days taking care of her loved ones, reading anything she could get her hands on, and visiting the ARC. Her purpose in life was to be a grandmother, and her daughters are proud to have called her mom. She will be missed more than words can ever express. She will be remembered in every laugh from her grandchildren, in every kind word from her family and in every butterfly that floats by. Thank you for the love and the laughter Verna. We know that you are having a wonderful reunion with your mom and dad.

