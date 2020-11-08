1/1
Vernon Daubert
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Gerald Daubert, 93, of Greeley, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Fairacres Manor. He was born September 17, 1927 in Windsor, Colorado to William and Mary (Reichert) Daubert. Vernon was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Windsor on December 11, 1927. Vernon attended school in the Bracewell and Windsor area. He was confirmed on April 18, 1943 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley. He was a World War II Army veteran. On October 3, 1948, he married Elaine Schaub at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 72 years together. Vernon was employed at Mountain States Bean Co. in Denver for 35 years, retiring in 1990. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering at UCCC, playing golf, pool and gardening. Vernon is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Verna Mims and Jack O'leary of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; two grandsons, Joshua Hamilton of Tacoma, Washington and Matthew Mims of Half Moon Bay, California; son-in-law, Karl Hamilton of Tacoma and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nadine Hamilton, parents, a brother, Harold and his wife, Dorothy and a baby sister. Private family interment with military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please share you memories and condolences at www.StoddardSunset.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stoddard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved