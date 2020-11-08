Vernon Gerald Daubert, 93, of Greeley, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Fairacres Manor. He was born September 17, 1927 in Windsor, Colorado to William and Mary (Reichert) Daubert. Vernon was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Windsor on December 11, 1927. Vernon attended school in the Bracewell and Windsor area. He was confirmed on April 18, 1943 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley. He was a World War II Army veteran. On October 3, 1948, he married Elaine Schaub at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 72 years together. Vernon was employed at Mountain States Bean Co. in Denver for 35 years, retiring in 1990. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering at UCCC, playing golf, pool and gardening. Vernon is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Verna Mims and Jack O'leary of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; two grandsons, Joshua Hamilton of Tacoma, Washington and Matthew Mims of Half Moon Bay, California; son-in-law, Karl Hamilton of Tacoma and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nadine Hamilton, parents, a brother, Harold and his wife, Dorothy and a baby sister. Private family interment with military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please share you memories and condolences at www.StoddardSunset.com

