Vernon McKenney, 69, of Greeley, went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020, in Greeley. Vernon was born in Hot Springs, S.D. to Raymond and Minnie Lou (Elger) McKenney on Jan. 2, 1951. On June 4, 2018, in Greeley, Vernon married the love of his life, Adelaida (Calagui) McKenney. Vernon was roaming and free spirit, leaving his mark everywhere he went. Vernon spent his childhood between South Dakota, California and Nebraska settling in Colorado for his final years. He was a one of a kind man with a passion for music, especially The Rolling Stones. Vernon enjoyed gardening, camping, canoeing, road trips, telling stories and spending time with his family. He met Adel later in life and together they build a home. With his union to Adel, Vernon gained a loving family. Vernon fought many battles in his lifetime, but the Covid19 battle was just too much. Vernon is survived by his father, Raymond (Betty) McKenney; wife, Adel; three children, Charlie McKenney, Jennifer Nelson and Julia McKenney; three grandchildren, Ricky, Solveig and Jack; six siblings, Sharon (Doug) Keith, Leslie (Susie) McKenney, Debra McKenney, Dorothy (Bob) Buckler, Connie (Kris) Richards and Steven (Robbi) McKenney; aunt, Verta Krcil; many nieces and nephews; niece and best bud, Addie Aynes; and large loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Lou McKenney; grandparents; and niece, Amber Roos. There will be a Celebration of Life, details to be announced in the near future. To leave condolences with Vernon's family visit NCCcremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store