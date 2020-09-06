Veronica Faith Griego 69, Passed on August 29, 2020 at UC Health Greeley Hospital. Veronica was Born October 22, 1950 in Greeley, Colorado. Veronica worked for Schaefer Enterprises for 42 years before she retired two years ago. Veronica Is survived by her son Brian Griego, Daughter in law Nina, Grand-daughters Savana (Alex Estrada) Griego and Taylor (Chapo) Delgado; Great Grandchildren Leon and Milah Delgado; Siblings Adrian (Jake; deceased) Esquibel, Alice (John) Derrera, Joyce (Freddie; deceased) Korgan, Tex (Juanita) Garcia, Mary Jo (Jerry) Holcomb, Michael (Jeannie) Garcia and many nieces and nephews. Veronica is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Gladys Garcia, Husband Richard Griego, and family dog Ninja. A Memorial service will take place at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th street, Greeley, on September 10, 2020 at 5:00pm. Please visit StoddardSunset.com to leave a message or a memory of Veronica on the obituary if you are unable to attend.

