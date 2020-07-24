1/1
Vicki Nelson
On Tuesday, July 15th, 2020, Vicki Nelson, loving mother of two and grandmother to four, passed away at the age of 54. Born February 24th, 1966 in St. Francis Kansas to Betty and Marvin Nelson, Vicki was a doting grandmother who had a special touch for growing anything green. A thoughtful listener who loved to give gifts, Vicki's kindness, green thumb and sense of humor served as a light to those who knew her. Her love, strength, and generous spirit will be forever in our hearts. We are thankful for her wisdom and kindness as we celebrate her life. Vicki is proceeded in death by her Mother Betty Berry and Father Marvin Nelson . She is survived by her Stepfather Dale Berry, her sisters Tina Berlier (Husband Brian Berlier) of Norton Kansas, Kathy Strub (Husband Gordon Strub) of Loveland Colorado, daughter Brianna Nelson, son Adam Nelson and four grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, Willis, and Reyna. In honor of her memory in place of flowers, donations can be made to Hope House. https://www.hopehousecolorado.org/donate-now/

Published in Greeley Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 24, 2020
I so many memories of Vicki. We worked together at Motor Vehicle years ago. She was so very supportive of me and my kids in our time of distress.
It was an honor to be her friend. When I think of her I will always have a smile. I will miss you my friend. I will see you again..I love you. Always, Elisa.
Elisa Kunkel
Friend
