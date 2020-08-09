Viola Amen was born May 25, 1924 to Conrad and Elizabeth Hoff on her grandparent's farms in Eaton, CO, later moving to her parent's farm southeast of Greeley. On December 11, 1947 she married Warren Amen, enjoying 57 years together until Warren's death in 2004. They lived the majority of their married lives together on the family farm northwest of Ault. Viola was a dedicated wife and mother who enjoyed needlepoint, acrylic painting and growing vegetables and flowers in her garden. In her younger years, she was no stranger to helping with the farming operations, from thinning sugar beets to aiding in the harvest. Viola is preceded in death by her husband Warren, her daughter Marilyn, son-in-law Wallace, a brother LeRoy and a sister Louise. She is survived by her son Keith, daughter-in-law Peggy, grand daughter Sarah, grandson-in-law Alex, great grandsons Maxx and Oliver. A private family service is planned. Interment to follow at Linn Grove Cemetery. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

