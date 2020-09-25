Virginia May Lindblad, 97, of Windsor passed away May 5, 2020, at Columbine Commons. She was born September 24, 1922 to Chauncey William and Sarah Edith (Snider) Rice at their home in the Bracewell area. Growing up on the family farm, Virginia often helped with field work from planting to harvest. Among her chores she remembered most vividly were guiding a horse-drawn plow and milking cows by hand. She was the valedictorian at Bracewell School and graduated as the salutatorian from Windsor High School in 1939. She went on to study at Colorado Teacher's College (UNC) where she received her B.A. degree in English, with minors in Latin and P.E. She taught for two years in Center, CO, and one year in Powell, WY, before returning to Colorado where she met Gustaf Leonard Lindblad on a blind date arranged by her sister. They were married at the Windsor United Methodist Church on April 9, 1947. She later earned her master's degree from UNC in English literature. G. Leonard died in 1981. She was a homemaker and added stay-at-home mother to her duties until her younger daughter started kindergarten, when Virginia resumed her teaching career. She taught English and journalism at Windsor High School for 20 years, and she was yearbook and school newspaper advisor. She was also the theatre director for several productions at the high school. She retired from teaching in 1983. Through the years, many of her students have expressed appreciation for how her teaching had made an influence in their lives. Virginia loved to travel. It was a core part of her entire life, from the family mountain camping trips, to her ventures to international locales. She enjoyed weekend trips with her family in their small travel-trailer and trail-riding with her motorcycle group. She loved the mountains, especially some of her favorite camping spots in the Poudre Canyon. Her travels with her group of close friends, nicknamed the "Lin-Jos," included ventures to Sweden and Canada. She continued her travel adventures internationally after her retirement and was fortunate to have visited 39 different countries. She loved to hike, ballroom dance, bake, bird-watch, write poetry, and play bridge. She was generous to many throughout her life, including her family and close friends. She was often the first to volunteer to help those in distress. Virginia was an 88-year member of the Windsor United Methodist Church, a 55-year member of Chapter U, PEO, and a 50-plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a two-time Worthy Matron of Columbia Chapter #16 in Windsor and became a 50-year Star member after the Windsor chapter merged with Garden City #3, OES, in Greeley. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Severance Progressive Club, and she was very active in the United Methodist Women and the Yo-Ads groups and the church. She enjoyed reading and teaching Shakespeare. She wrote several biographies and assisted many with editing published books, including her sister's publications of the histories of Windsor and Severance. Thankful to have shared her life include her daughters, Connie Hill and Sandy (John) Lee; three grandchildren, Casey Hill, Matthew and Lucas Lee, as well as nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Mary Alice Lindblad (B.E.), and a granddaughter, Lynde Hill. Virginia's Life Celebration will be held Friday, September 25, at 2:00 p.m. at the Windsor United Methodist Church, 503 Walnut, Windsor, complying with the church's requirements of face mask and social distancing. A reception will follow. Memorial gifts may be made to the "Windsor United Methodist Church" or the "Weld County Humane Society" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store