Virginia Lilia Martinez, 87, of Greeley, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Life Care Center. She was born May 24, 1933 in Blanca to Manuel and Maria (Telesforita) Garcia. She married Jesus Manuel Martinez on June 18, 1956 and he passed away March 26, 2020. They had three children and she loved an organized home. In her earlier years she bowled and loved to garden. She enjoyed time with her sisters and helped to raise her grandchildren with Manuel. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. She is survived by children; Ted (Peggy Flaagan) Martinez of Greeley, Duane (Kimmi) Martinez of Greeley and Debra (Frank) Vasquez of Ordway, CO, two sisters; Maryann (Lee) Ruybal and Garda (Landy) Leon, sisters-in-law; Olga Lucio, Rebecca (Marci) Painagma and brother-in-law, John Martinez; granddaughter, Amber Martinez of Greeley, Great Grandchildren Aaliyah (Phoenix) Conway, Jordan Villegas (Sady Ismail), Mikayla Martinez, and Mariela Munoz all of Greeley; six Great Great Grandchildren, Ryder, Kendall, Toryn, and one on the way, Anayeli, Daniel and Remi; four step-grandchildren and 1 step-great-grandchild. Graveside inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Mass will be held when restrictions are lifted. To leave condolences for the family, visit AdamsonCares.com.

