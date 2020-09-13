Virginia Ryan

Virginia "Ginny" Ryan, 91, passed away on September 8, 2020, at Grace Pointe Senior Living Center in Greeley, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Ryan. She is survived by her daughters, Janet, Amy (Grant) and Linda (Kevin), 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, a nephew and extended family. Ginny was born in Newark, Ohio, on December 17, 1928, to Guy and Relna Wilson. She graduated from Ohio State University and joined the Air Force as a nurse. She met her future husband at Stead Air Force Base in Nevada. Ultimately the family moved to Colorado Springs where Ginny and Bill spent the rest of their life together in the shadow of Pikes Peak. Ginny will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs. A gathering of friends and family will be held on September 17, 2020 from 5-7:00 P.M. at the Allnutt Macy Chapel Reception Center, 6521 W 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

