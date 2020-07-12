Wanda Kern

Wanda Louise Kern, 71, of Greeley passed away July 6, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center. She was born September 29, 1948 to Fred and Helen (Hillen) Herbst in Greeley, CO. She attended Greeley area schools and received her GED from Aims Community College. Wanda married Donald Lee Kern on October 9, 1964. She was a homemaker and stay at home mother. Wanda loved playing bingo and going to Central City to play the slot machines. She enjoyed fishing, especially on the Salmon River in Idaho. Wanda liked to sew, crochet and embroider. She was a passionate animal lover who treasured her miniature horses and adored her parrot, Buster. Most of all, Wanda cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children; Brenda (Rocky) Cook of Bloomfield, NM, Bryan (Paula) Kern of Camp Wood, TX; siblings Pauline (David) Ragsdale, John Deines, Dwayne (Judy) Deines, Edward Deines, Carol (Hank) Petrie, Valerie (Gene) DeVore; grandchildren Amanda (Justin) Howerter, Heather (Eric) Boshinski, Justyn (Kathy) Kern, Breanna Kern, Jillian Brown, Kya Brown and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, David and Sonny Deines. Memorial service arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

