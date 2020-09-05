Wendell Baldwin of Greeley, aged 83 years, husband, Father, grandfather, great grandfather...entrepreneur, boating enthusiast, rancher, rodeo performer, telephone lineman, friend to all he met and prolific story teller died Sunday, August 30 in Greeley, Colorado. He will be sadly and forever missed by his wife of 41 years, Lois Baldwin; brother, Todd; daughters Kathy Baldwin (Scott), Cindy Kurth (Jeff); sons Jeff Baldwin (Charlotte), Russ Mason (Camille) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers of the New England states. His many accomplishments in life include his dedication to the education and prevention of Quagga muscles in fresh water bodies throughout the U.S., his proprietorship of McCann's Rental of Greeley and various other enterprises. The love for his ranch in Yampa Valley Colorado was only surpassed by the love he held for his family. His passions were the ocean, sailing, mountains and travel. No man ever loved his animals as much as he, with special nods to Antero, Tinkerbell and beloved Cassie. He held high his responsibility to civic duty. No services are to be held as per his request. To leave condolences for Wendell's family, www.adamsoncare.com.

